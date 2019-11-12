Home

Roland G. Gamache Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Roland G. Gamache, 86, passed away on November 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Anna (Cayer) and Harry Gamache. Roland was born in Woonsocket and was a lifelong resident. He attended Catholic schools and was a graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Philippines in the Army Security Agency, completing three years in 1956. Upon returning home he became a member of the Woonsocket Fire Dept. in 1957, retiring as a Captain in 1986. In 1989, he was appointed Fire Marshal at URI, where he served for three years. He also worked part-time for Menard Electric in Lincoln for many years.
During his earlier years, Roland enjoyed many sports softball, baseball, hockey, bowling, golfing, tennis and racquetball. He was also an ardent fan of the New England Patriots, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and Boston Red Sox.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen L. (Dennis) Woerner of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, a son, Steven F. (Kathi) Gamache of North Smithfield, four grandchildren, Lauren and Brianna Boulanger of New Mexico, and Brandon (a member of the U.S. Army) and Jenna Gamache of North Smithfield, his former wife, June (Robert) Kulik, mother of his children, as well as a brother, Normand Gamache of Woonsocket, and sister, Gertrude Suffoletto of Woonsocket. He was the brother of the late Claire Boisvert and Jeanne Laroche.
Roland's funeral will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Rd., Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 - 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Firemans Relief Association, P.O. Box 395, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 13, 2019
