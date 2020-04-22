|
ATTLEBORO - Roland J. Mandeville 81, of Golden Living Center-Garden Place, Pleasant St., Attleboro died Saturday April 18, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Alfred and Helene (Blais) Mandeville.
Roland served in the Army National Guard for over forty years. He worked in the maintenance department at Swank Inc. in Attleboro for several years before retiring in 2014. Roland enjoyed volunteering at the Hebron Food Pantry.
He is survived by his brothers Louis and Adrien Mandeville and his sister Lorraine Mandeville all of Woonsocket.
Arrangements are private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 23, 2020