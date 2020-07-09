CENTRAL FALLS - Roland O. Dumas, 76, of Central Falls, passed away on June 30 in the hospital after a long illness.



Funeral services will be held 5:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday July 9. Arrangements are by Keefe Funeral Home. A private burial will be held later.



Roland was born in Central Falls to Wilfred and Azilda (Corriveau) Dumas on February 6 1944. He went to school in Central Falls.



He married Lorraine M (Defond) Dumas on May 10, 1969 in Woonsocket. He worked as a plasterer for Roland O Dumas Plastering for many years and he also worked at General Motors in Framingham for 13 years. He was a veteran of Vietnam War and served in the Army. He was involved in many associations over the years such as FOPA where he served as President, VFW, Elks, Par X Club, St. Joseph's Veterans Association where he served as commander for several years.



Roland was an avid card player. He love to play cribbage and pitch with friends. He also enjoyed Queen of Spades with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Roland is preceded in death by his parents Wilfred and Azilda (Corriveau) Dumas, his brothers Paul Dumas and Robert Dumas.



Roland is survived by his wife of 51 years Lorraine M (Defond) Dumas; His son Roland P Dumas and his wife Christine (Berard) Dumas of Cumberland, his daughter Collette (Dumas) Kennedy of Woonsocket and her husband Ralph Kennedy, his daughter Elaine (Dumas) Cruz and her husband Pablo Juan Cruz of North Carolina; His Brothers Wilfred Dumas, Nomand Dumas, Leo Dumas and his Sisters; Pauline Kennedy, Helen Dubois, Aline Deroy, Collette Racine of Florida, Jeanne Larochelle and Denise Martin: Grandchildren, Corey Kennedy of South Carolina and Bryan Kennedy of Massachusetts; PJ (Pablo Juan) Cruz Jr of North Carolina, Alessandra Cruz of North Carolina, Caden and Sophia Castiglia of Cumberland and great grandchildren Ethan Kennedy, Cody Tyrrell, Asher Kennedy and his grand doggies Sugar, Charlie, Lobo, Bella and Brody.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store