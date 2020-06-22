MAPLEVILLE - Rolande D. (St. Germain) Roy 85, formerly of Mapleville, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Louis Roy. She was born in Woonsocket, the daughter of the late Ulysse and Alice (Beaudreault) St. Germain. Rolande was a stitcher for Narragansett Knitting Mills and also worked for Poly Top in Slatersville for many years retiring in 2000. She was a member of New England Country Music Club.
Rolande is survived by her brother-in-law Paul Roy and his wife Dorothy of North Smithfield, and her dear friend Muriel.
She was the sister of the late Roland St. Germain and Jean St. Germain.
A Committal Service will be held Wednesday at 10:00 AM in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag, RI.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.