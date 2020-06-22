Rolande D. (St. Germain) Roy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rolande's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAPLEVILLE - Rolande D. (St. Germain) Roy 85, formerly of Mapleville, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Louis Roy. She was born in Woonsocket, the daughter of the late Ulysse and Alice (Beaudreault) St. Germain. Rolande was a stitcher for Narragansett Knitting Mills and also worked for Poly Top in Slatersville for many years retiring in 2000. She was a member of New England Country Music Club.

Rolande is survived by her brother-in-law Paul Roy and his wife Dorothy of North Smithfield, and her dear friend Muriel.

She was the sister of the late Roland St. Germain and Jean St. Germain.

A Committal Service will be held Wednesday at 10:00 AM in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag, RI.

Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved