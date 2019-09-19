|
WOONSOCKET - Rolande F. (Hogue) Gentes, 90, of Woonsocket, died peacefully September 18, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Normand Gentes. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Dora (Lacourse) Hogue.
Rolande was a nurturing loving mother and grandmother who adored the arts, cooking, travel, adventure, and speaking her native French language. She was an artist who spent decades sharing and teaching that passion to others. She spread her faith in God by dedicating years of service to Meals on Wheels and to the Because He Lives Soup Kitchen.
She is survived by five sons: Roland Gentes, Robert Gentes, Gerard Gentes and his wife Ellen, Marcel Gentes, and Eugene Gentes and his wife Robin; two brothers: Bertrand Hogue and Leo Hogue; 4 sisters: Marcella Caracino, Marie OBrien, Denise Lamoureux and Dora Barbosa; twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Robert Hogue and Florence Brissette.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9 AM at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. It will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Agathas Church, 34 Joffre Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Sunday from 1 - 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rolande F. Gentes Memorial Scholarship at Woonsocket High School, 777 Cass Ave. Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 20, 2019