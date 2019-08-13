|
WOONSOCKET - Rolande V. Cadoret 102, of Rhodes Ave. passed away August 12, 2019 at the Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late Lionel Cadoret. Born in Canada, she was a daughter of the late Jean B. and Eliza (Salvail) Carreau. She was a stitcher for the former U.S. Rubber Company for many years. Rolande was a member of the Royal Travelers, North Smithfield Seniors Citizens, and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Senior Citizens. She and her husband traveled extensively to many destinations.
Rolande is survived by her two nieces and caregivers, Claudette and Cathy Fontaine, four step daughters, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by eight siblings and one step daughter.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, Park Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 14, 2019