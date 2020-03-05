|
|
BELLINGHAM - Romeo C. Landry, 90, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 65 years of Lucienne (Roberge) Landry. Born in Bellingham, MA he is the the son of the late Emile and Rachel (Payeur) Landry. He is the loving father of Roger E. Landry and his wife, Donna of Harrisville, RI, Richard L. Landry and his late wife, Donna of Bellingham, MA, Diane M. Ryan of Blackstone, MA and Carol A. Landry and Sal Balliro of No. Smithfield, RI. He leaves his cherished 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Leonard Landry and his wife, Pauline of Blackstone, MA, Maurice Landry and his wife, Hope of Northport, FL, Rita Raymond and her husband, George of Milford, MA, Paul Landry and his wife, Helene of Blackstone, MA, Julie Trudeau and her husband, Rick of Northport, FL, and the late Pauline Daudelin and her late husband, Henry.
Romeo was a lifelong resident of Bellingham and worked at General Motors in Framingham for over 30 years until retiring.
He was a United States Korean War Veteran attaining the rank of Corporal and received the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star and Combat Infantry Badge UN Service Medal.
He was a communicant of St. Theresa Church in Blackstone. Romeo loved camping at the Bourne Scenic Park for 25 years and traveling. He enjoyed claming, lobstering and the outdoors. He was a true family man devoted to his loving wife and family. Romeo will be greatly missed.
Funeral will be held on Monday, March 9th at 9:00AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at 1:00PM with military honors. Visiting hours are on Sunday, March 8th from 1PM to 4PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Romeo C. Landry to the VA Boston Medical Center, Attn: Volunteer Services, 1400 VFW Parkway #135, West Roxbury, MA 02132 would be appreciated.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 6, 2020