Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St James Church
33 Division St.
Manville, RI
View Map
Romeo J. Goulet Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Romeo J. Goulet, 76, of Woonsocket died Friday February 21, 2020.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday March 27, 2020 at 11:00 am in St James Church, 33 Division St. Manville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to https://www.operationhomefront.org

Arrangements are by the Menard - Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St. Manville.

For the complete obituary write-up please visit www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 10, 2020
