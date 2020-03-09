|
WOONSOCKET - Romeo J. Goulet, 76, of Woonsocket died Friday February 21, 2020.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday March 27, 2020 at 11:00 am in St James Church, 33 Division St. Manville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to https://www.operationhomefront.org
Arrangements are by the Menard - Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St. Manville.
For the complete obituary write-up please visit www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 10, 2020