Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Ronald C. Enright

Ronald C. Enright Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Ronald C. Enright, 73, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28th, at home, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband for 53 years to Patricia (Gendron) Enright. Born, June 6, 1946, in Woonsocket he was the son of the late Francis & Pauline (Silvia) Enright.
Ronald was a forklift operator for many years for the J&J Corrugated Box Co. in Franklin, MA., before retiring. His favorite pastimes were fishing & hunting.
Besides his wife he leaves a daughter, Erica & her husband Andre Carpentier of Woonsocket, his beloved & cherished granddaughter Kayla Carpentier, a brother John Enright of Woonsocket, also 3 sisters Patricia Pierce of Michigan, Barbara Heroux and Linda Byam both of Woonsocket. He was the brother of the late Richard & Maurice Enright.
His Funeral & Burial will be Private. Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 10, 2020
