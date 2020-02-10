Home

Ronald E. Levesque Sr.

Ronald E. Levesque Sr. Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Ronald E. Levesque Sr., 78, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at home on Park Place in Pascoag. He was the husband of the late Jeannette (Boisvin) Levesque. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leo and Lillian (Vitiello) Levesque.

Ronald worked in the Maintenance Dept. for the town of Glocester for 12 years before retiring.

He is survived by a son, Ronald L. Levesque. of Chepachet; three daughters: Deborah Riendeau, of Woonsocket, Cheryl Levesque of Pawtucket and Paula Thompson, of Pascoag; a sister, Barbara Hill of TN; nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Ann Levesque.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 9AM from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Eugene's Church,1251 Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 310 Wrentham Rd., Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 10, 2020
