Ronald G. Jodoin Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Ronald G. Jodoin, 63, of Pascoag, passed away on April 8, 2019, at the Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.
He was the husband of Dorothy Johnson. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Joseph and Doris (Lavallee) Jodoin.

Ronald worked for Lebouf Construction Company for several years and various other construction jobs in Northern Rhode Island. He served in the U.S. Navy for 15 years.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a stepson, Kyle Johnson, of Pascoag; brothers Roger Jodoin, of Blackstone, Mass. and Raymond Jodoin of Deland, Florida; sister, Suzanne Jodoin Knowles, and her husband, Gary, of Saco, Maine. He is also survived by a niece, Tracie Brouillard, and her children and a nephew, Anthony Greeno and his children.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Richard Jodoin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 14, 2019
