WOONSOCKET - Ronald P. Laramee, 60, of Woonsocket died Thursday May 30, 2019 at home.

Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Arthur and Madeleine (Brodeur) Laramee. He was a resident of Woonsocket for most of his life and also lived in Blackstone and Bellingham.

Ron, also affectionately known as "Rizzo" was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for over 30 years at the Wrentham State School as a direct care worker in the developmental unit. He was a highly regarded and trusted member and mentor to many of the patients at the school. Ron deeply cared about the patients he came into contact with and was able to relate to them. He worked to enable them to live their lives to the fullest in the face of their challenges. In recognition of his dedication to the Wrentham State School Ron was awarded an Outstanding Employee Award during his tenure at the school.

Ron was an avid Boston sports fan. His year revolved around the triumphs and losses of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and most recently the Bruins Ron was rooting big time for the B's to win the Stanley Cup this year!

Ron was an avid baseball card collector. His favorite times were spent camping, fishing, listening to the music he loved and "going to town" on a good meal.

Ron's love for his family and friends will remain with all who were fortunate to have known him. In the face of his own personal trials Ron sought to bring out the best in himself and those around him. Deep down Ron knew and believed in the sunshine that is always there just behind any cloud.

Ron is survived by brother and sisters with whom he shared an extra special bond. Marc Laramee and his wife Michelle of Mapleville, Jacqueline Laramee of Woonsocket and Diane Gelinas and her husband Edward of Glendale. He was the loving and proud uncle of Timothy, Jake, Emily, Tyler, Nathan and Cameron. He is also survived by his good friend Robert Gange Belanger.

His funeral will be Wednesday at 9:00 am from the Menard - Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Agatha's Church, Joffre St. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 5-8 pm.