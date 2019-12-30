|
WOONSOCKET - Ronald R. Deziel Sr. 78, of Walnut Hill Rd passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Phyllis (Lavigne) Deziel. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Donat and Jeannette (Vincent) Deziel. He was a Graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy where he was a member of the football and baseball teams.
As a young man he was employed by General Motors starting as an assembler. During his time at GM he worked in every area of the Framingham Plant ending his 32 year career in the Paint department in 1983. He later worked in the paint department at Southworth Milton CAT in Milford MA.
He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast his entire life, and shared many great times with friends from the United Motorcycle Club and other clubs throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Being very athletic, Ron played football, hockey and softball throughout his life. Sharing his experience, he was a hockey coach for the Providence Reds Junior A Hockey Program and Woonsocket Youth Hockey organization. As an avid Patriots and Bruins fan, he enjoyed having family and company at the house to watch them on TV.
As part of the Rhody Rovers camping association he and the family enjoyed many weekends of camping and traveling throughout New England experiencing the shore, the mountains and woods and all that Nature had to offer.
He had a great love for animals wild and domestic alike and had many family pets throughout his life.
He was formerly a member of The Woonsocket Lodge of Elks, a life member of the Cercle Laurier, a member of the Morningstar Lodge of Masons and the Rhode Island Shriners Clown Unit.
Ron a proud member of the Mikmaq tribe and the Metis Nation of North America and was known by his Indian name of Two Eagles. His Indian heritage was of great importance to him and he spent a great deal of time in his later years researching and educating others about his family lineage.
A man of many talents, Ron was highly skilled in the art of Leatherwork, carving, hand stitching and leather repair. His collection of creations includes finely carved leather portraits, Buckskin clothing and Tribal headpieces with intricate beadwork and leather braiding.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by seven children from a previous marriage: Ronald Deziel Jr of North Smithfield, Bruce Deziel of Pasadena CA, Dean Deziel of Charlotte, NC, Debra Hunt-Casey of Woonsocket, Ronna Deziel of CA, Charla Warden of Santa Margarita, CA, and Page Anderson of Dayton, OH, two stepchildren: Keith and Stacey Theroux of Woonsocket, fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his siblings Richard Deziel of Woonsocket, and Jeannine Rondeau of North Smithfield. He was also the father of the late Drew and Paul Deziel.
His funeral with Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 10:00 AM in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave, Woonsocket. The family will receive guests inside the entrance to the church at 9:30. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust Inc. C/O Pocasset Wampanoag Tribe Pokanoket Nation PO Box 651 Woonsocket RI 02895
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 30, 2019