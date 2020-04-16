|
|
WOONSOCKET - Rosalie (Losardo) Levitre, 64, of Norman St. passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of Ronald Levitre of Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Belaste and Lena-Mary (Murici) Losardo.
Rose was a dispatcher for Valley Transportation for 10 years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bellingham, MA. She loved to go on vacations to Florida with Raymond and her canine companion, Raven. Rose loved Halloween. She also loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Besides her husband Ronald, she is survived by her 3 children, Ann Marie Sawka of Bellingham, MA, Tina Levitre of Woonsocket, and David Levitre of Woonsocket. One sister, Concetta Losardo of Douglas, MA and one brother, Raymond Losardo of AK. Four grandchildren, Troy, Christopher, Aabryn and Dayne.
Her funeral and burial are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Divine Intervention Animal Rescue 65 Eagle Rd Cranston, RI 02920 in Rose's memory be appreciated.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 17, 2020