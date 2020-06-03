Rose B. (Morier) Mehegan
WOONSOCKET - Rose B. (Morier) Mehegan, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Friendly Nursing Home in Woonsocket, RI. She was the wife of the late Charles (Jerry) Mehegan. Born in Burrillville, RI, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Yvonne (Jordan) Morier.

Prior to retiring and moving to Woonsocket, Rose lived in Boston, MA for more than 60 years where she owned and managed multiple residential properties. In Boston, Rose was active in politics and she participated with the Boston Lodging House Commission. She was also a co-founder of the South End Settlement and President of the Worcester Square Area Association for many years. During that time, Rose maintained the park in Worcester Square and held Christmas tree lightings each year for the enjoyment of the residents of the neighborhood. In 2006, the Association dedicated the park to Rose and named it the Rose Mehegan Park.

Rose truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked playing cards and games, participating in BINGO, going to the movies and, in her younger days, playing softball and traveling. Rose was a kind, caring, and generous person, who always greeted everyone with a smile.

She is survived by one son, Lawrence Mehegan, and one grandson, Christopher Mehegan, both of TX. Rose is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Rose was also the grandmother of the late Steven and Brandon Mehegan and the sister to the late Dorilda Durand, George Mor, and Edward Morier.

A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 4:30 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home at 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 3-5 PM, with social distancing guidelines where only 10 people will be allowed at one time in the Funeral Home. Burial at Mount Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA will be private.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

