Rose F. (Desjarlais) Jalbert
WOONSOCKET - Rose F. (Desjarlais) Jalbert, 94, of Woonsocket, RI passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Friendly Home. She is the beloved wife of the late Lionel J. Jalbert. Born in Woonsocket on June 22, 1925, she is the daughter of the late Emile A. and Clarinda C. (Cartier) Desjarlais. She is the loving mother of Maurice L. Jalbert of Warwick, RI, Lorraine C. Cournoyer and her husband, Gerard of Blufton, SC and the late Rachel C. St. Jean and her husband, Ronald of Newport, RI.

She leaves her cherished grandchildren Michael G. Cournoyer and his wife, Jennifer, Russell Cournoyer and his wife, Christine, Jeffrey St. Jean and great-grandchildren Travis Cournoyer and Kyle Cournoyer. She is the sister of Simone B. Ferland of Woonsocket, RI and the late Roland A. Desjarlais and his wife Jeannette Desjarlais of No. Kingston, RI, the late Omer, Gerard and Doris Desjarlais, Therese Lefebvre and Cecile Jalbert. She leaves many nieces and nephews.

Rose was a lifelong resident of the Oak Grove section of Woonsocket. She worked as an inspector at Miller Electric for 19 years until retiring in 1987. Previously she had worked at the French Worsted and Glenark Mills.

Rose was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and member of the St. Joseph Senior Citizens and AARP. She enjoyed working outside in her yard, going for walks, doing word search puzzles and playing bingo.

Arrangements are private due to the COVID-19 Virus.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
