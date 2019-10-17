Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Church
315 Church St.
Whitensville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Gonsalves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose (Kasparian) Gonsalves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose (Kasparian) Gonsalves Obituary
N. SMITHFIELD - Rose (Kasparian) Gonsalves, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Gonsalves for 14 years before his passing in 2016. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Ardashes and Lucine (Karadelian) Kasparian.
Mrs. Gonsalves was a revenue agent for the State of RI Division of Taxation for 38 years before retiring in 1995. She lived in Warwick for 30 years before moving to N. Smithfield in 1996. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, fine dining, spending time with her family, and took great pride in her clothes and hair.
Mrs. Gonsalves was the loving mother of her twins, Michael Kasparian and his wife Daria of N. Falmouth, MA and Victoria Waterman and her husband James of N. Smithfield. She was the devoted grandmother of Arthur Cheamitru (Kristen), Kristina Cheamitru, Phoebe and Sophia Kasparian.
Family and friends are invited to her funeral which will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 10 am in Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Church, 315 Church St., Whitensville, MA. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations to Girls Inc. of Worcester, 125 Providence St., Worcester, MA 01604 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now