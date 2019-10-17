|
N. SMITHFIELD - Rose (Kasparian) Gonsalves, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Gonsalves for 14 years before his passing in 2016. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Ardashes and Lucine (Karadelian) Kasparian.
Mrs. Gonsalves was a revenue agent for the State of RI Division of Taxation for 38 years before retiring in 1995. She lived in Warwick for 30 years before moving to N. Smithfield in 1996. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, fine dining, spending time with her family, and took great pride in her clothes and hair.
Mrs. Gonsalves was the loving mother of her twins, Michael Kasparian and his wife Daria of N. Falmouth, MA and Victoria Waterman and her husband James of N. Smithfield. She was the devoted grandmother of Arthur Cheamitru (Kristen), Kristina Cheamitru, Phoebe and Sophia Kasparian.
Family and friends are invited to her funeral which will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 10 am in Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Church, 315 Church St., Whitensville, MA. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations to Girls Inc. of Worcester, 125 Providence St., Worcester, MA 01604 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019