BLACKSTONE - Rose Marie (Turcotte) Lemire, 74, of Blackstone, died June 20, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of Henry Lemire, whom she married May 30, 1964. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Philippe and Annette (Durand) Turcotte.
Mrs. Lemire was the Co-Owner, with her husband Henry, of Phil's Auto Parts, Blackstone. She enjoyed spending time with her family, vacationing in New Hampshire, painting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, and motor cycle riding.
Along with her husband, Henry, she is survived by three children, Jeffrey Lemire and his fiancé Trisha Parenteau of Woonsocket, Wendy Harrop and her husband Joseph of Blackstone, and Wayne Lemire of Blackstone; her sister, Marie Anne Bonin of Woonsocket; five grandchildren, Kimberly Lemire and her fiancé Jared Rhodenbaugh, Chris Lemire, and Austin Macamaux, Jessica and Cody Harrop; and two great grandchildren, Amelia and Jared Rhodenbaugh.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for perennial plants that will be planted in a memorial garden at the family home in her honor or for a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Lemire was the Co-Owner, with her husband Henry, of Phil's Auto Parts, Blackstone. She enjoyed spending time with her family, vacationing in New Hampshire, painting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, and motor cycle riding.
Along with her husband, Henry, she is survived by three children, Jeffrey Lemire and his fiancé Trisha Parenteau of Woonsocket, Wendy Harrop and her husband Joseph of Blackstone, and Wayne Lemire of Blackstone; her sister, Marie Anne Bonin of Woonsocket; five grandchildren, Kimberly Lemire and her fiancé Jared Rhodenbaugh, Chris Lemire, and Austin Macamaux, Jessica and Cody Harrop; and two great grandchildren, Amelia and Jared Rhodenbaugh.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for perennial plants that will be planted in a memorial garden at the family home in her honor or for a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.