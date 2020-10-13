1/1
Rosemarie Woods
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Rosemarie (Brunelle) Woods, 79, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late John Woods and the loving mother of Jacqueline Stone of Millville, MA, Lisa Ann Latraverse of Woonsocket, RI and the late Paul A. Latraverse, Jr.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfunralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
