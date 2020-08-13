1/1
Rosemary C. (Rynn) Laprade

WOONSOCKET - Rosemary C. (Rynn) Laprade, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late George Laprade.

Born in Woonsocket daughter of the late William and Mary (Murphy) Rynn.

Rosemary worked as a Registered Nurse for Rhode Island Hospital for 10 yrs., for Landmark Medical for 20 years, and for St. Antoine Residence for 21 years.

She was a member of the RIH Nursing Association.

Rosemary enjoyed traveling, playing cards, having an occasional glass of wine, and especially spending time with her family.
She is survived by her five children, Linda Saad and her husband Joseph, of Woonsocket, Catherine Desautels and her husband Rene of Woonsocket, William Laprade of Woonsocket, Peter Laprade of Lincoln, and Rosemary O'Brien and her husband Timothy of Woonsocket. Eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was also the brother of the late William Rynn.

Rosemary wake will be held on Sunday August 16, 2020 from 4-6 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited. Social distancing and mask must be worn. Her funeral Mass and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's memory to St. Anthony's Guild frdavid@stanthonysguild.org would be appreciated.

sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
