Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
401-334-2300
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aidan Church
1464 Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Fernandes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Fernandes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Fernandes Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Rosemary Fernandes, 88, passed away on Thursday surrounded by her family in the Grandview Nursing Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Antonio Fernandes.

Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Swirk) Przyiemski. She was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.

She is survived by her children; David Fernandes (Debra); Karen Genereux (Lawrence) and Anthony Paul Fernandes (companion Betsey L. Russell), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or you may also donate in his memory to a .

Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now