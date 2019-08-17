|
CUMBERLAND - Rosemary Fernandes, 88, passed away on Thursday surrounded by her family in the Grandview Nursing Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Antonio Fernandes.
Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Swirk) Przyiemski. She was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
She is survived by her children; David Fernandes (Debra); Karen Genereux (Lawrence) and Anthony Paul Fernandes (companion Betsey L. Russell), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 18, 2019