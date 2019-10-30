|
WOONSOCKET - Roxanne L. Menard, 84, formerly of Woonsocket, died peacefully Wednesday morning October 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Alfred J. "A.J./Sonny" Menard. They were married on November 24, 1962 at Notre Dame de la Presentation.
Born in St. Barnabe, P.Q., Canada and raised in Shawinigan Sud, P.Q. she was a daughter of the late Frank and Marie-Anne (Lavergne) Masson. She was educated at the Ursuline Convent School in Shawinigan and graduated from their high school in 1954. She graduated from the nursing program at the University of Montreal in 1958 and served as a Canadian Registered Nurse in the greater Montreal area. Additionally she studied two years of drama schooling at the Conservatoire LaSalle in Montreal. In her later years she earned her music certificate in piano from Rivier College in New Hampshire.
Coming to Woonsocket after her marriage Roxanne, along with her late husband Alfred and late father-in-law and mother-in-law Alfred U. and Flora (Lessard) Menard, was the co-owner and operator of the Menard Funeral Homes of Woonsocket and Manville. She received her Professional Assistance in Funeral Service Certificate from the New England Institute in 1986. After her retirement Roxanne was supportive with the transition and continuation of serving local families as the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Homes. A proud moment for Roxanne was when she took her oath of American Citizenship on December 2, 1996.
Roxanne was an accomplished figure skater. She enjoyed spending many summers at her family vacation home on Cape Cod. She loved music, drama, dance and theatre.
Roxanne was active in the greater Woonsocket community through a variety of organizations and associations. Her Catholic faith and pride in her French-Canadian heritage were imbued in her persona and were the dominate feature of her activities. Roxanne was a longtime communicant of Precious Blood Parish, a member of the Club Richelieu, Les Dames de Richelieu, Club Aram Pothier, Woonsocket Centennial Celebration committee, Beethoven Club, Quota Club, St. Joseph senior citizens club, Mount St. Charles Mother's club, Woonsocket Figure Skating Assoc., Northern RI Council of the Arts, Golden Agers of Albion and Manville and the Business and Professional Women's Club of Woonsocket. She also supported a number of local charitable organizations including Autumnfest, The Milk Fund, Because He Lives Ministries, St. Anne's Arts and Cultural Center and the Fr. Marot CYO Center. Roxanne also was involved with local radio shows most especially with the French radio programs.
She is survived by three sons Alfred R. Menard, IV and his wife Laura Wistow of Gloucester, John R. Menard of Washington, D.C., Dr. James D. Menard, O.D. and his wife Jennifer Keeler-Menard of Hillsboro, N.H. and a daughter Sandra P. Menard, RPh. and her wife Donna Sousa of Cumberland. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jessica and Jason Voyer, Alfred Max Menard and Maisy B. Menard and many nieces, nephews and cousins both in the United States and Canada. Her siblings, some living and some deceased, were Roger, Jacques, Laurent, Laval, Denis, Guy, Noel and Zoel Masson, Victoire Beaupre, Monique Gelinas and Hugette Hamel.
Her funeral will be Saturday at 9:00 am from the Menard- Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Visiting hours are Friday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Parish, c/o Parish Office 34 Joffre Ave. Woonsocket, RI. 02895 or Because He Lives Ministries.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 31, 2019