PAWTUCKET - Roy A. Clary, Jr. (PPD, ret.), 93, of Pawtucket, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Bethany Home, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn S. (Robertson) Clary. Mr. & Mrs. Clary had been married for sixty-six years.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Roy A. and Doris (Rigby) Clary, he had been a lifelong resident of the city.
Mr. Clary served as a police officer in the City of Pawtucket for thirty-eight years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Pawtucket Police Association and the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #4, Pawtucket.
A U.S. Merchant Marine veteran of World War II, he served aboard various Army transport ships as a helmsman, and was later promoted to Junior 3rd Officer. He would later serve in the U.S Army during the Korean War.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Roy S. Clary, and his wife, Gayle of Seekonk, Douglas W. Clary, and his wife Wanda, of Seekonk, and Stephen R. Clary, and his wife Laura, of Rehoboth; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Hope Aho.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to a charity of ones choice would be appreciated.
www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
