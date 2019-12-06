Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Clary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy A. Clary Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy A. Clary Jr. Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Roy A. Clary, Jr. (PPD, ret.), 93, of Pawtucket, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Bethany Home, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn S. (Robertson) Clary. Mr. & Mrs. Clary had been married for sixty-six years.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Roy A. and Doris (Rigby) Clary, he had been a lifelong resident of the city.
Mr. Clary served as a police officer in the City of Pawtucket for thirty-eight years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Pawtucket Police Association and the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #4, Pawtucket.
A U.S. Merchant Marine veteran of World War II, he served aboard various Army transport ships as a helmsman, and was later promoted to Junior 3rd Officer. He would later serve in the U.S Army during the Korean War.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Roy S. Clary, and his wife, Gayle of Seekonk, Douglas W. Clary, and his wife Wanda, of Seekonk, and Stephen R. Clary, and his wife Laura, of Rehoboth; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Hope Aho.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to a charity of ones choice would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit
www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -