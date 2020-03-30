Home

Roy J. Charlette


1925 - 2020
Roy J. Charlette Obituary
BLACKSTONE - Roy J. Charlette, 94, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of the late Yolande H. (Desjardins) Charlette. Born in Blackstone, MA on May 28, 1925, the son of the late John and Marguerite (Leveille) Charlette. He is the loving father of Linda C. Schepisi and her husband, Anthony of Nashua, NH, Earl E. Charlette and his wife, Linda of Blackstone, MA and Richard J. Charlette of Blackstone, MA. He leaves his cherished 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of David Charlette of Blackstone, MA and the late Leo, Ralph and Earl Charlette and Lucy Carlo and Norma Garceau.

He was a lifelong resident of Blackstone. He owned and operated Charlette Brothers Foundry in Blackstone for many years until retiring in the 1990s.

Mr. Charlette was a United States Navy World War II Veteran attaining the rank of Torpedoman Third Class, Submarine Torpedo Boat Duty. He served aboard the USS Becuna. He received the Submarine Combat Insignia (1 Star), American Theatre, Asiatic-Pacific (1 Star), Philippine Liberation (1 Star), and Victory Medal WWII. He was active with the Submarine Veterans and was a member of the American Legion Post 85 in Fairmount.

Mr. Charlette was a founding and lifelong member of the Blackstone Lions Club and a member of the Woonsocket Elks Lodge B.P.O.E.#850.

Arrangements are private there are no visiting hours due to the COVID 19 Virus. Services will be held at a future time and date to be announced. Please check the funeral home website for further updates.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book and updates www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 31, 2020
