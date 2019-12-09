|
PASCOAG - Russell A. Guilbault, 81, Pascoag, RI, passed away at Miriam Hospital, Providence, on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was raised, lovingly, by his Aunt Laura Guilbault but was the son of Arthur and Beatrice (Labossiere) Guilbault. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maureen (Nolan) Guilbault, and his children, Brian and his wife, Jane, of Rochester, NY, and Karen and her husband, Kevin Hundley, of Pascoag, RI. He leaves five grandchildren, Russell, Martin and Eamon Guilbault and Emma and Lucas Hundley. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Robert, Wilfred and Raymond.
Russell loved being with his wife, children, and grandchildren enough to go tent camping many summers. He enjoyed slipping his grandchildren $20 bills and candy whenever he saw them. He attended every sporting event in which his children played and tried to attend as many sporting events of his grandchildren as he could. He also loved his grand-puppies.
Russell was an avid golfer and won the 1987 championship at Thompson Country Club, CT, and the Senior Club Championship at CT National Country Club, Putnam, CT. He was named 2018 Member of the Year at CT National CC. However, he was also known to wrap a club around a tree occasionally. In his younger years, if Russ wasn't golfing, you could find him playing softball, hockey or fishing with his brother.
He pretended to be a tough guy but to those that truly knew him, he was a teddy bear who loved to tell a good joke. Russell was a life-long Burrillville resident, residing in Harrisville until he was forced to move to Pascoag due to marriage. He served in the US Marine Corp in the 1950's, retired from Arkwright in Fiskeville, RI, and continued to work part time at Connecticut National Country Club until recently.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Emerson Rd, Harrisville. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Burrillville Animal Shelter, 105 Harrisville Main Street, Harrisville, RI 02830.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 10, 2019