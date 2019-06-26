UXBRIDGE - Russell Hreczuck, a lifelong resident of Blackstone, MA, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 at Lydia Taft House in Uxbridge, MA. Russell was the husband of long time Blackstone elementary school nurse Gloria Hreczuck (Nanof) who passed away in 2015. He is survived by his son Mark Hreczuck of Burke, VA; daughter Susan Chase of Blackstone and her husband Cliff; and grandchildren, Alexei, Jonathan, Sam and Carrie. He is also survived by his brothers George Hreczuck of Hudson, FL, Steven Hreczuck of Boston, MA and a loving extended family.

Russell was born in Woonsocket, RI. He graduated from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston, MA. He worked for many years as a pharmacist in the Pharmacy Department of Worcester City Hospital in Worcester, MA where he also met a nurse named Gloria. He eventually rose to be the Chief Pharmacist until its closing in 1991. He retired as a pharmacist from the Brockton VA Medical Center in Brockton, MA. Russell also took pride in teaching many classes of student nurses at the Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing before its closure. Russell also served six years in the Rhode Island Army National Guard as a Medic. He was very active as a parishioner, choir member and member of the Bandura Male Chorus at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Woonsocket, RI. He could often be found enjoying the company of family and friends.

Viewing hours will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9 am to 10 am followed by a funeral service at 10 am at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church with internment at the Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church 74 Harris Ave Woonsocket, RI 02895.

