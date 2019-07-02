MILLVILLE - Russell J. Buteau, 75, passed away Friday at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Addie Piette-Buteau (Baril) and the late Gloria (Dubeau) Buteau.

Woonsocket he was the son of the late James and Marietta (Forestal) Buteau. He resided in Millville for the past 21 years previously residing in Woonsocket.

Russell was the proprietor of Patriot Auto Body Co., Bellingham for 25 years until his retirement in 2014. He was previously employed by the Allied Container Corp. for a number of years. Russell was a member of the Circle Laurier, Woonsocket.

He loved to travel and did so for many years with his late wife Gloria and also with Addie. He loved his time in Maine especially in the towns of Ogunquit, Arundel and Wells, often frequenting the famous Mike's Clam Shack. He was also a longtime Coca-Cola Collector and aficionado as one might notice in the accompanying photo sporting his Coca-Cola tie. Above all family was his highest priority.

Besides his wife he leaves two children; Donna Collins of Colorado Springs, CO and Keith Buteau of Foster. Three stepchildren; Karen Margolis of Cumberland, Michael Lourenco of Warwick, Richard Piette of Bristol. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Russell's Life Celebration will held on Friday morning with visitation from 9 to 11 am in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd. Rte. 122, Cumberland and continue with his funeral service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Directions/Guestbook:

