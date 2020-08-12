1/1
Russell Sweet Knibb
PASCOAG - Russell Sweet Knibb, 93, former resident of Whipple Road, Pascoag, R.I., passed away Monday evening, July 27, 2020 in Concord, California. He was the husband of Joyce G. (Green) Knibb of Bridgeton, R.I. for 59 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Cyril W. and Eila F. (Sweet) Knibb. He was the brother of the late Robert I. Knibb and uncle to Robert I. Knibb, Jr. and related to Pamela Sweet Cardin.

Russel worked as a civil engineer for several years for the Pawtucket Water Department, retiring in 1997. He attended Moses Brown and received his higher education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and University of Rhode Island. He also served his country in the United States Army Air Corps(1944-1946) during World War II, his father was a WWI veteran and both had met President Eisenhower.

He also managed his family's dairy farm on Whipple & the Town Farm roads in Pascoag.

Besides his wife, Russell is survived by his daughter, Dr. Deborah Knibb, both of whom were by his side during his passing.
A graveside service and burial with Military Honors will be held at approximately 10 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020 in Acotes Hill Cemetery, 1049 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, R.I.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles, Avenue, Pascoag.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 12 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
