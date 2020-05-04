BURRILLVILLE - Ruth M. Ducharme, 96, of Pascoag, RI, passed away on May 1, 2020, at the Overlook Nursing Home in Pascoag.Ruth was the loving wife of the late Bertram Ducharme and the caring mother of her two deceased sons, Joseph & Ronald. Born in Burrillville, a daughter of the late Joseph & Josephine (Franklin) Mayhew.Ruth was a lifelong Burrillville resident, growing up in the Wallum Lake section of town. She worked many years on the staff of the former Zambarano Memorial Hospital in their housekeeping and kitchen departments. Ruth's loving care that she gave both Joey and Ronnie will always be remembered.She is survived by a niece, Beverly Collins, a cousin, Michael J. Franklin and a special thank you to her roommate at Overlook Nursing Home, Ann.Funeral services and burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery will be private. Flowers are omitted. Donations, in her memory, may be made to Overlook Nursing Home, 14 Rock Ave., Pascoag, RI 02859 for a 'staff's hero's lunch.' Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland.