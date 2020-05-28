Ruth M. Hansen
WOONSOCKET - Ruth M. Hansen 76, passed away on Wednesday , May 20, 2020.

Ruth was the mother of Dena Oswalt, April Hansen and Lori Fullen.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Two sisters, Carol Williams, Yvette D. Charette. One brother, Edward J. Charette Jr. One nephew Jack Williams.

Ruth was a very sociable person, who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was fond of music, dancing, animals and the beach. Her strong faith in the Lord and attending church services gave her the serenity she needed and deserved. Ruth was a kind and compassionate lady, always willing to share what she had with others in need. She was a Lover of Life who will be truly missed by those who loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill RD. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.

sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
