WOONSOCKET - Ruth M. (Lecroix) Leduc, 97, formerly of Blackstone, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in the Friendly Nursing Home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Lionel Leduc.
Born in Putnam, Conn., daughter of the late Napoleon and Beatrice (Moran) Lacroix. Ruth worked as a tester for General Electric prior to retiring.
She was a former member of the Blackstone Senior Center, Blackstone Milliville Regional Music Association and also Woman of the Year for the Blackstone Milliville Regional Music Association.
She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her four children, Donna Bourgeois of North Smithfield, Sandra Demers of Calif., Ronald Keach and his wife Mary Lou of N.Y., and Paul Leduc of Blackstone, whom was her caregiver; one sister, Theresa Berthrand, of Pascoag; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was also the mother of the late Barry Keach and grandmother to her late grandsons, Timothy and Jerry, and sister to the late Pearl, Celia, Cleo, Florence and Rose.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 5, 2020