BURRILLVILLE - Sandra M. (Hilton) Houle, 71, of Pascoag passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 10, 2019 while vacationing with her husband at Disney World in Florida. She was the beloved wife of Ronald R. Houle. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 19.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Jack and Lorraine (Faucher) Hilton, she had lived in Pascoag for over 45 years.
Mrs. Houle was a secretary for Madison Industries in Lincoln and Pawtucket for over 30 years before retiring.
She was an active communicant of St. Patricks Church in Harrisville.
Besides her loving husband, she is survived by two brothers, Jack Hilton, Jr. of Smithfield and James Hilton of Cumberland; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Hilton.
Her Mass of Christion Burial will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 A.M. in St. Patricks Church, 45 Harrisville Main Street, Harrisville. Her burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Pascoag.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Thursday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandras memory to St. Patricks Church, 45 Harrisville Main Street, Harrisville, RI 02830 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 16, 2019