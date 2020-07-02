BELLINGHAM - Sarah M. "Sally" (Tague) McNaul, 88, formerly of Bellingham, Ma, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Manorcare Health Center in New Jersey. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. McNaul, Sr. Born in Pawtucket, RI on May 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Helen M. (Warner) Tague. She was the loving mother of the late Robert McNaul, Jr., Cheryl Drainville and David McNaul. She was the grandmother of the late Richard Drainville, and Marc Drainville and his wife, Natalie of Franklinville, NJ and great-grandmother of Makayla, Alice, and Anthony.
Sally was a longtime resident of Bellingham and the past few years having moved to Franklinville, NJ residing with Marc and Natalie and family. She worked at the Wrentham State School in food service for many years.
Sally was a member of the Bellingham Senior Center and communicant of St. Blaise Church and was a member of the choir.
Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 6th at 10:00AM at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA.
Visiting time from 8:30AM to 10AM prior to service. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham. Social distancing guidelines and face masks are required for all facets of the funeral service.
To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com