Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah M Walsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sarah M Walsh Obituary
WESTWOOD, MA - Walsh, Sarah M. (Vaughn) formerly of Westwood, MA passed away on April 11, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Everett and Mary Vaughn. Beloved wife of the late Walter Walsh. Loving mother of Mary Schofield and her husband Charles of Medway; Regina Sullivan and her husband Bernard of Medfield; Walter Walsh of Westwood; Anne Otis of Westwood; William Walsh and his wife Andrea of Blackstone; David Walsh and his wife Cathy of Stoughton and Mark Walsh of St. Petersburg, Florida. Devoted grandmother of 13 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St. WESTWOOD on Wednesday morning April 17, 2019 from 9am - 10:30am. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church 845 High St. Westwood at 11am. A private burial will be held at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne. Remembrances in memory of Sarah may be made to @ www.stjude.org.
Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now