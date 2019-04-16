|
|
WESTWOOD, MA - Walsh, Sarah M. (Vaughn) formerly of Westwood, MA passed away on April 11, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Everett and Mary Vaughn. Beloved wife of the late Walter Walsh. Loving mother of Mary Schofield and her husband Charles of Medway; Regina Sullivan and her husband Bernard of Medfield; Walter Walsh of Westwood; Anne Otis of Westwood; William Walsh and his wife Andrea of Blackstone; David Walsh and his wife Cathy of Stoughton and Mark Walsh of St. Petersburg, Florida. Devoted grandmother of 13 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St. WESTWOOD on Wednesday morning April 17, 2019 from 9am - 10:30am. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church 845 High St. Westwood at 11am. A private burial will be held at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne. Remembrances in memory of Sarah may be made to @ www.stjude.org.
Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 17, 2019