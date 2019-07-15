Home

Scott W. Blanchard Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Scott W. Blanchard, 55, of Pascoag, RI, passed away July 7 2019, at the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI.
He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Roger & Mary (Langlois) Blanchard.
Scott owned & operated Scott's Pool Service for many years and was a self proclaimed 'aquatic tech engineer.' Before his pool service he worked for both Wright's Farm and the former Cock-N-Kettle restaurants. He enjoyed traveling to warm places and one of his favorites was Aruba.
He is survived by his sons, Roger Blanchard of Boston, MA, Gregory "Gregg" Blanchard of Lincoln, siblings, Paul Blanchard and Karen Paterson both of South Carolina, Mark Blanchard and Nancy Olson both of Glendale, Lisa Silvestri of Smithfield and Todd Blanchard of Mapleville. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Blanchard.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 7 PM in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 4-7 PM. Burial will be private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 16, 2019
