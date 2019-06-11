BLACKSTONE - Shawn E. King 32, of Elm St., died June 4, 2019 at Milford Regional Hospital. Born in Woonsocket, he was a loving son to Deborah King and James Joseph. He worked in many different trades and jobs. Always hands on, he needed to stay busy and work had to be perfect. He loved to fish, and ride ATVs, he loved old cars especially his dad's 79 Camaro. He was an avid music lover, and was always dancing, singing.

He also leaves behind his beloved daughters, Isabella and Savannah, and step children, Destiny, Ray and Aidyn, his sis Krystal and his nephew Cayden. He had many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends and will be terribly missed.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St. Woonsocket, from 4-7 PM, concluding with a prayer service. In lieu of flowers donations to The Shawn King Children's Memorial Fund c/o Dean Bank, 8 Main St., Blackstone, MA 01504 would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions. Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary