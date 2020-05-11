Sheila A. Deneault
CUMBERLAND - Sheila A. Deneault, 81, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, May 1, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Roland E. Deneault. They were happily married for 61 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Grace (Brophy) McHale.

Sheila worked for the Woonsocket Call and Pawtucket Times Newspapers for eleven years. She was also an executive secretary for the Central Falls Housing Authority, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed traveling with Roland, but what she loved most of all, was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Kathleen Thibault and her husband Robert, Thomas Deneault and his wife Laurie, Ellen Caruso and her husband David and William Deneault and his wife Angela. Sheila is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Tara, Lauren, Elizabeth, Julia, TJ, Ben and Avery and a great grandson, Brody. As well as her brother Patrick McHale (Kathy), her brother-in-law Richard Deneault and his wife Jeanne.

In Sheila's memory please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Rhode Island, your local animal shelter or perform a random act of kindness. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Sheila's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 11 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
We will miss you everyday. We could always depend on you. We will love you forever. xoxo Tommy
Tom Deneault
Son
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry to read this.. my sympathy to Roland and your family.. Colleen Manuppelli
Colleen Manuppelli
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
My Nanny was closer to me than anyone on this earth. She was the person that I always knew would be there for me even when there was no one else. She shaped the person I am today and in my mind shell never leave my side. Rest In Peace to the sweetest most caring person I will ever have the pleasure of knowing. Rest In Peace Nanny, I love you.
Benjamin
Grandchild
May 10, 2020
Shel, You are truly one of God's special angels. He gave you a wonderful husband, 4 great kids, family and many friends. I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you in heaven. RIP. P.S. Please give Joe a kiss for me. Love Sheila
Sheila Mullin
Friend
May 10, 2020
Thank you for taking care of me whenJ was sick, and thank you for everything. I appreciate everything youve done for me, and ill always miss you. It was a blessing to have you in my life. Rest in peace ❤
Avery Deneault
Grandchild
May 10, 2020
Happy Mothers Day Auntie. You will be missed beyond measure. You always knew how to put a smile on our faces. You were filled with love, laughter & fun! Im going to miss your bum slaps. God bless you!
To my family, my heart, love & prayers go out to all of you. We have lost a piece of us.
God bless you all
Kevin, Maria, Sarah, Johnathon & Grace
Maria Deneault
Family
May 10, 2020
To my wonderful mom you will be missed forever but you will always be in my heart. I know you are watching over me I can feel you every minute of the day. And I see Cardinals all the time and I know it's you. God has got one great Angel by his side. Love you Kath
Kathy Thibault
Daughter
May 10, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
Jim and Alice Fay
May 10, 2020
My condolences to Roland and family she was a great lady. She will be missed.
Peggy Plamondon
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
Beautiful picture of Sheila. Remembering all the fun times on Cedar Way/Barberry Hill. Thinking of you at this
sad time in your lives.
Aline Leclerc
Friend
May 10, 2020
Happy Mothers Day Mom❤ Miss your smile and Blue eyes. Love You Tons you are missed every day . We know your watching over us with a Coors Light by the pool Xoxo ❤
Billy Deneault
Son
May 10, 2020
We will always remember your wonderful smile and your vivacious personality. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Ron & Joan Allard
May 10, 2020
My sincere condolences to Roland and the rest of the family. My heart goes out to all of you on the loss of such a wonderful lady. May she rest in peace at the right hand of God.
Dave Moore
Friend
May 10, 2020
Happy Mother's Day, Mom. I miss your smile, quick wit and your beautiful blue eyes. Thank you for being the best mom! I think about you every day and miss you with all my heart. Now we all have a very special angel watching over us. I love you!
Ellen
Daughter
May 10, 2020
Happy Mother's Day to the best mom! I miss not seeing your smile and your beautiful blue eyes. You are missed every day. I love you!
May 10, 2020
Sheila was always such a beautiful person and favorite cousin. I have such fond memories of growing up admiring and loving her!! Beautiful, smart, sassy, witty and kind are just a few of the attributes that describe her. She will be missed. My sympathies to Roland and family.
Mary Marland
Family
May 9, 2020
My beautiful nanny. One of the most loving people I have ever met. So blessed to have had you in my life. We will remember you always and you will live in our hearts forever. Rest in paradise and fly high my angel❤
Elizabeth Caruso
Grandchild
May 9, 2020
I have lost my best friend and confident. I miss you so much.We had 61 wonderful years together. The memories will help to keep me strong as I struggle to move on without you.Your wit,understanding, compassion and love is what motivated me to meet whatever challenges we faced together. Yo u were truly the rock behind the man. I will forever love you. Your loving husband.
roland deneault
Spouse
May 9, 2020
A great woman. Absolutely adored. Always made me feel welcome and loved even when Billy was getting me into trouble. Praying for all those that will miss you.
Clifton Boyle
Friend
May 9, 2020
Farewell, Auntie Sheila. I will always remember her kindness, from my earliest days roaming through the fields to Cedar Way to play with Bill, Ellen, and Tommy. Kathleen was a little too old for me, but I remember her, too. Please share my love with your families and Uncle Roland.
Chris Stetkiewicz
Friend
May 9, 2020
Thinking of the Deneault family this Mother's Day. May she rest in peace and look over her family.
Jason & Jessica Hopkins
May 9, 2020
Mom, you will live forever in my heart. XO
Angela Deneault
Family
May 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Caruso/Deneault families on the loss of your beloved wife, mother and 'Nanny'. I will always remember her cheering on the girls at their volleyball games, and enjoying her family and friends at the great Caruso parties. You remain in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Tammy McCarthy
Friend
May 8, 2020
Heaven is a brighter place with the arrival of Sheila. Thank you, Sheila, for all the smiles and laughs in our years together at The Call. You were a joy to be around, and funny to a fault. Yours was a lucky family, I'm certain. To Roland, your children, and Tara and the grandkids, I offer my deepest sympathy.
Thomas Ward
Coworker
May 8, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of the passing of you mom.
Hear the flutter of her wings or feel the blows of her kiss when she is near.....
Gone from your hands , forever in your heart
Lisa Hamel
Friend
May 8, 2020
Miss you every day Mom . I think of you all the time xoxoxo
Billy Deneault
Family
May 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kathleen & Joseph Banas
Friend
May 8, 2020
Ellen, Bill and Family,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. A life well lived!
Kevin & Kara Crawley
