CUMBERLAND - Sheila A. Deneault, 81, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, May 1, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Roland E. Deneault. They were happily married for 61 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Grace (Brophy) McHale.
Sheila worked for the Woonsocket Call and Pawtucket Times Newspapers for eleven years. She was also an executive secretary for the Central Falls Housing Authority, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed traveling with Roland, but what she loved most of all, was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Kathleen Thibault and her husband Robert, Thomas Deneault and his wife Laurie, Ellen Caruso and her husband David and William Deneault and his wife Angela. Sheila is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Tara, Lauren, Elizabeth, Julia, TJ, Ben and Avery and a great grandson, Brody. As well as her brother Patrick McHale (Kathy), her brother-in-law Richard Deneault and his wife Jeanne.
In Sheila's memory please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Rhode Island, your local animal shelter or perform a random act of kindness. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Sheila's life will be held at a later date.
She was the beloved wife of Roland E. Deneault. They were happily married for 61 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Grace (Brophy) McHale.
Sheila worked for the Woonsocket Call and Pawtucket Times Newspapers for eleven years. She was also an executive secretary for the Central Falls Housing Authority, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed traveling with Roland, but what she loved most of all, was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Kathleen Thibault and her husband Robert, Thomas Deneault and his wife Laurie, Ellen Caruso and her husband David and William Deneault and his wife Angela. Sheila is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Tara, Lauren, Elizabeth, Julia, TJ, Ben and Avery and a great grandson, Brody. As well as her brother Patrick McHale (Kathy), her brother-in-law Richard Deneault and his wife Jeanne.
In Sheila's memory please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Rhode Island, your local animal shelter or perform a random act of kindness. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Sheila's life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 11 to May 18, 2020.