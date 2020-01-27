|
|
BLACKSTONE - Sheila M. (Walsh) Cournoyer, 80, of Blackstone, formerly of North Smithfield, died Saturday, January 26, 2020, in Roger Williams Medical Center.
Her funeral will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:30 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone. Calling hours are Thursday from 5-8 PM. For the full obituary, please visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 28, 2020