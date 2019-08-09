|
|
CUMBERLAND - Sheila R. (Maguire) Kiff of Cumberland, RI, Formerly of Walpole, MA age 60 years, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Milford Regional Hospital.
Loving mother of Andrew C. Kiff, David P. Kiff and Emily A. Kiff all of Cumberland. Daughter of the late George and Lucille (Mailliot) Maguire.Sister of Annette K, Burns of Rockport, MA, the late Jacqueline Maguire and the late Michael Maguire. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Sheila's Life Celebration on Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 6pm and on Monday morning from 9am to 9:30am in James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home 48 Common St. Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church 10 Diamond St Walpole on Monday @ 10am. Interment Saint Francis Cemetery Walpole. Memorial donations may be made to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston,MA 02284-9168.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 10, 2019