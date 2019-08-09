Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Kiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila R. (Maguire) Kiff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila R. (Maguire) Kiff Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Sheila R. (Maguire) Kiff of Cumberland, RI, Formerly of Walpole, MA age 60 years, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Milford Regional Hospital.
Loving mother of Andrew C. Kiff, David P. Kiff and Emily A. Kiff all of Cumberland. Daughter of the late George and Lucille (Mailliot) Maguire.Sister of Annette K, Burns of Rockport, MA, the late Jacqueline Maguire and the late Michael Maguire. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Sheila's Life Celebration on Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 6pm and on Monday morning from 9am to 9:30am in James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home 48 Common St. Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church 10 Diamond St Walpole on Monday @ 10am. Interment Saint Francis Cemetery Walpole. Memorial donations may be made to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston,MA 02284-9168.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now