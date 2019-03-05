FLUSHING, MI - Hillaker (Johnson), Shirley A. - Of Flushing, MI (formerly of Burton, MI), 77 years old, passed away March 1st, 2019, at her residence. Respecting her wishes, cremation occurred immediately following her passing and there will be no public service. The family has a private service planned. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to the of Burton, Michigan. Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel our temporary location at Hill Creek Church 5363 Hill Road, Swartz Creek.

Shirley was born one of eight siblings on June 25th, 1941, the daughter of Edwin and Helen (Lahousse) Johnson, in Blackstone, Massachusetts. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School, Class of 1958. The following year, she married Ronald Peloquin and they had five children. They later divorced, and Shirley married James Hillaker and moved to Michigan in 1971. Her background was in business, and her most notable positions were the Secretary of Blessed Sacrament Church in Burton, City Clerk of Burton, and Executive Director of Burton NHS, a Non-Profit Housing Organization that rehabilitated homes in the Bendle School District area. Her favorite hobbies were writing, reading, sewing, shopping at yard sales, and hosting luncheons for friends and family.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Bette (Richard) Bigsby, Patricia (Richard) Galdoni, and Lisa Hillaker; Grandchildren, Michael (Lyndi) Bigsby, Jason (Crystal) Bigsby, Traci Bigsby, Regina Galdoni, Angelina (Logan) Buckingham, and Giovanni Galdoni; Great Grandchildren, James Bigsby, Jenna Lynn Bigsby, and Brooklyn Bigsby; Siblings, Edwin (Lucille) Johnson, Carleen (Richard) Froment, Joyce (Rick) Picard, Alfred Johnson, and Steven (Rachel) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her Husband, James Hillaker; Parents, Edwin and Helen Johnson; Sons, Ronald Peloquin, Jr. and Ronald Hillaker; Grand Daughter, Jennifer Biskner; Great Grand Daughter, Danielle Bigsby; Sister, Jean Brown and Brother, Joseph Johnson.

