BURRILLVILLE - Shirley M. (Auger) Dinges, 92, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. She was the wife of the late Donald A. Dinges. Born in Pascoag, she was the daughter of the late Phillip J. and Fannie (Creighton) Auger.
Shirley was a home maker.
She is survived by two sons: Donald R. Dinges and his wife Diane of East Killingly, CT and Karl J. Dinges and his wife Dawn of Pascoag; three daughters: Karen F. Taylor and Margaret M. Taylor of Harrisville and Patricia A. Smith and her husband David of Pascoag; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Phillip F. Auger, Mildred Sheaffer, Dorothy Boylan, Edith Carroll, Gladys Mageau, Frances Trimble, Helen Cates and Madeline Cote.
Her funeral will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 AM from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Burial will follow in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 26, 2019