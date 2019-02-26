BURRILLVILLE - Shirley M. Schram, 83, of Harrisville, RI passed away on February 16, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late George N. Schram. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late James & Grace (Dalti) Cullerton.

Shirley and George owned and operated the former Schram's Auto Sales. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a avid New England Patriots fan.

She is survived her daughter, Debra Ducharme and her boyfriend Michael, son Kevin Schram and his wife Rodela "Bing", grandchildren Jennifer and her boyfriend Steve, Tara, Valerie and and her husband John and Scott, great grandchildren Skyla, Jacob, Julia, Louisa, Laith and Stella. She is also survived by her siblings Dennis and Robert Cullerton and Carol Desaulniers.

She was preceded in death her siblings, Judy and Barbara Cullerton and Beverly Masse.

Her funeral will be held Saturday March 2nd at 8:30am from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy. Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Patrick's Church in Harrisville. Burial in St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone, MA will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Dementia Society of America PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Calling hours are prior to the mass from 8:30-10:30am.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary