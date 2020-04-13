|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Shirley S. (Rivet) Begin, 84, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home in Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Normand Begin. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antoine and Dora (Bissaillon) Rivet. Shirley worked in the kitchen at Zambarano Hospital in Pascoag for many years.
She is survived by two sons: Michael Begin of Woonsocket and Jason Begin of Watertown, MA; one brother, Clarence Rivet of FL and a sister, Mona Begin of Pascoag. She was predeceased by a son, Robert Begin and a sister, Claire Cunningham and a brother, Roland Rivet.
Funeral arrangements are private at the request of the family and are entrusted to the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag.
www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 14, 2020