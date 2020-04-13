Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Begin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley S. (Rivet) Begin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley S. (Rivet) Begin Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Shirley S. (Rivet) Begin, 84, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home in Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Normand Begin. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antoine and Dora (Bissaillon) Rivet. Shirley worked in the kitchen at Zambarano Hospital in Pascoag for many years.

She is survived by two sons: Michael Begin of Woonsocket and Jason Begin of Watertown, MA; one brother, Clarence Rivet of FL and a sister, Mona Begin of Pascoag. She was predeceased by a son, Robert Begin and a sister, Claire Cunningham and a brother, Roland Rivet.

Funeral arrangements are private at the request of the family and are entrusted to the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag.

www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -