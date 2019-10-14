|
BELLINGHAM - Shirley S. (Saunders) Downey, 97, of Bellingham, Mass. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Downey, whom she married in 1941, and who passed away in 1999.
She was born May 26, 1922 in Campton, New Hampshire and grew up there. She attended schools in Campton and Plymouth and also attended Plymouth Teachers College (now Plymouth State University).
She lived in Lynn, Massachusetts, Lakeport, New Hampshire and Campton before moving to Bellingham in 1961. She lived in Bellingham for the past 58 years. She was employed by General Instrument in Woonsocket for seven years as an engineering aide and by Amperex Corporation in North Smithfield for 20 years as a chemical technician.
She leaves two children, Daniel Jr. and wife, Roberta, of Montpelier, Vermont; and Susan Berry and husband, James, of New Bedford, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Scott Downey and wife, Jessica, of Toronto, Canada; Karin Downey of Montpelier, Vermont; Joshua Berry and wife, Andrea Dulko, of San Jose, Calif.; and Christopher Berry and wife, Carolyn, of Quincy, Mass.; and great-granddaughter Jane Downey of Toronto, Canada. She also leaves a sister, Joyce Mayhew of Campton, New Hampshire, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband she was also predeceased by three brothers, Ivan, John W. and Ernest Saunders.
Some of her fondest memories were of skiing in Waterville Valley and traveling extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Campton Congregational Church, 495 NH Rte 175, Campton, NH. Interment will follow at Mad River Cemetery, Upper Mad River Road, Thornton, NH. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Shirley S. Downey to the Bellingham Senior Center, 40 Blackstone St., Bellingham, MA 02019 would be appreciated.
Arrangements under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham. To sign guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 15, 2019