GILBERTSVILLE,PA. - Shirley Perkins Smith, 87, died Sunday March 15, 2020 at home, wife of Gerald S. Smith with whom she shared sixty two years of marriage.
Mother of Dan Slater, Carrie May, Amy Ann, and Tad Perkins. Daughter in law, Leighann, sons in law, Edward Ayoub and Tom Fuller, and six grandchildren, Marcus, Samuel, Sophia, Matthew, Corley, and Mason. She is also survived by two sisters, Norma Stinson, Kathryn Nelson.
Born in Woonsocket, RI, she graduated from Blackstone-Millville High School and attended Simmons College, and New England Deaconess School of Nursing in Boston, MA. She did post graduate work at Grace New Haven-Yale Hospital in New Haven, CT, where she was a "scrub nurse" for the first open heart surgery performed there.
She started teaching education courses to the nursing assistants before courses were required by the state of PA. She became licensed to teach the PA Nurse Aid certification course, which she did for many years. She also became certified as a Personal Care administrator and specialized in Staff Development. She was a mentor for many direct care givers.
She and her family lived in Buckingham, PA for thirty nine years, where she worked full time specializing in Long Term care. She was an active member of Doylestown Friends Meeting. In her retirement years she led a support group for people with Neuropathic pain at the Doylestown Hospital.
After moving to Gilbertsville she taught Home Health caregivers working in the Chestnut Knoll at home program for four years.
She became an active member of Exeter Friends Meeting in Douglassville, Berks Co.
She loved her family the most and enjoyed gardening, volunteer work, reading and crafts.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM. on Saturday April 25, 2020 at Exeter Friends Meeting, 191 Meeting House Rd., Douglassville.
Contributions may be made to Exeter Friends Meeting, PO Box 191, Douglassville, PA 19518 or Parkinson Research Foundation, PO Box 96318, Washington, DC 20090-6318 or Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 19, 2020