|
|
BELLINGHAM - Silvia L. (Barrows) Cook Knight, 88, of Bellingham passed away on Friday March 6, 2020 at Milford Center with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Loren L. Cook and the late Clifford J. Knight.
Silvia had been a straw hat maker for the Frank Rico Hat Company for a number of years.
She was born July 3, 1931 in Bellingham the daughter of the late Chester B. and Lillian (DeRagon) Barrows and was a graduate of Bellingham High School.
She enjoyed spending time with family, her dogs, playing bingo, bowling, and shopping.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth L. Cook and his wife Debra Cook of Bellingham and Brian W. Cook and his wife Corrine
Cook also of Bellingham; four grandchildren, Meghan, Jessica, Christina, and Jeffrey and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Cheryl A. Cook.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 9 - 11 AM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Swan Dale Cemetery, Hartford Ave., Mendon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Milford Center, c/o Activities Fund, 10 Veterans Memorial Drive, Milford, MA 01757. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 10, 2020