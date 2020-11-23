WOONSOCKET - Simone B. (Desjarlais) Ferland, 89, of Woonsocket, RI passed away on November 21, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center.
She is the beloved wife of the late Gerard H. Ferland. Born in Woonsocket on October 9, 1931, she is the daughter of the late Emile A. and Clarinda C. (Cartier) Desjarlais. She leaves her devoted niece Sylvia Belhumeur of Woonsocket who was the caregiver for over 20 years to her aunt and uncle. The last of her siblings, she is the sister of the late Roland A. Desjarlais and his wife Jeannette Desjarlais of No. Kingston, RI, the late Omer, Gerard and Doris Desjarlais, Therese Lefebvre, Cecile Jalbert and Rose Jalbert. She leaves many nieces and nephews.
Simone was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket and had worked at the Woonsocket City Clerks Office for 13 years and at Taft Pierce for 20 years until their closing and then at the Coleman Elementary School as a part time office clerk and lunch aide until retiring.
Simone was a lifelong devoted parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and a member of St. Joseph's Senior Citizens. She was a member of the Employees Retirement System of Rhode Island (AFSCME), AARP National and The 1950 Class Reunion Committee.
She loved bowling and was a member of the City Hall Bowling League, flower gardening, yard work, crocheting, making puzzles and word find. Her greatest joys were traveling with her husband and being with family and friends. Simone will be greatly missed.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at 9:30AM from Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI.
Interment will follow at Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket. Visiting time from 9:30AM to 10:30AM at the funeral home.
