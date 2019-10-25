|
WOONSOCKET - Simonne R. (Parent) Mathieu, 100, of Woonsocket, died October 22, 2019 in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Emile L. Mathieu, whom she married June 28, 1946. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Alexandre and Zenaida (Jolicoeur) Parent.
She worked as a lunch lady for the State of RI lunch and breakfast programs for many years, prior to her retirement in 1983. She was a member of the Parkview Social Club, and enjoyed playing BINGO as well as going on bus trips with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Paulette Parenteau and her husband Robert of Woonsocket; two grandchildren, Steven Parenteau and his wife Angelia of Woonsocket and Jason Parenteau and his wife Michelle of Millville, MA; as well as four great-grandchildren, Amanda, Rebecca, Jacob, and Ethan. She was the mother of the late Robert Mathieu, and sister of the late Paul, Raymond, and Doris Parent.
Her funeral will be held Monday. October 28, 2019 beginning with visitation at 8:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Old River Road, Manville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friendly Home Activities Fund, 303 Rhodes Ave. Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 26, 2019