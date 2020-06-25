BLACKSTONE - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial has been scheduled for Sophie H. Pamula, who passed away on April 3, 2020.
Relatives & Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, (June 29th), at 11:00 A.M. in St. Paul's Church, St. Paul St. Blackstone, MA., Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. For complete obituary, please visit, Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 25 to Jul. 10, 2020.