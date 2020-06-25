Sophie H. Pamula
BLACKSTONE - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial has been scheduled for Sophie H. Pamula, who passed away on April 3, 2020.

Relatives & Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, (June 29th), at 11:00 A.M. in St. Paul's Church, St. Paul St. Blackstone, MA., Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. For complete obituary, please visit, Kubaskafuneralhome.com.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 25 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
