Sr. Florence Dalpé
SAINT-HYACINTHE, QUÉBEC, CANADA - Sr. Florence Dalpé, formerly of Blackstone, MA died at the age of 89 in the infirmary of the Sisters of Charity of Saint-Hyacinthe on September 23, 2020, after 67 years of religious profession. Sr. Dalpé was a 1969 graduate of St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing. She served as Director of Nursing at St. Anthony's Résidence in North Smithfield, R.I. (1971-1972) and at the former Marcotte Nursing Home (St. Mary's d'Youville Pavilion) in Lewiston, Maine from 1972 to 1977. From 1978 to 1983 Sr. Dalpé worked in Pastoral Care at St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, Maine. In 1983 she served as a missionary in Haiti, working in community clinics in Pétion Ville, Cavaillon and Dame-Marie, returning to Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec in 1991, following a serious auto accident. In Saint-Hyacinthe she remained active visiting the sick until 2014.

Besides her religious family, Sr. Florence is survived by a brother, Norman Dalpé of Harrisville, RI., 3 sisters, Jeannine Bulter and Therese Mys of North Smithfield, R.I., and Madeleine Bérard (Richard) of Blackstone, MA., as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Generalate of the Sisters of Charity of Saint-Hyacinthe on Monday, September 28 and a funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in the community cemetery.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 24 to Oct. 9, 2020.
